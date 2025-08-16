Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mother spreads joy with Joy Box Lexington

A Lexington mother is spreading joy with beautiful, creative and handcrafted gift boxes for every occasion. Kirsten Rowland, founder of Joy Box Lexington, joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her customized gifts. The College Stops Collection can be delivered to the University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, Eastern Kentucky University, Asbury University, and Morehead State University. To place an order with Joy Box Lexington, visit Joy Box Lexington.

