Mother’s Day gifts and giveaways from Shelia Bayes Jewelers

Posted at 9:30 AM, May 05, 2024
Show your mom love this Mother’s Day with a gift she will love from Shelia Bayes Jewelers in Lexington. Jennifer Palumbo goes shopping with Shelia Bayes for the perfect presents for any budget.

Enter the “My Mom is a Gem“ giveaway for a chance to win a one-carat lab diamond pendant. Write why your mom is a gem and include a photo of the two of you. You can email your submission to info@sheliabayes.com or take it to the store.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers
161 Lexington Green Circle #190
Lexington, KY 40503
Phone: (859) 225-4043
Website: https://sheliabayes.com/ [sheliabayes.com]

