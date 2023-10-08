Watch Now
Mug Shot of the Week

Mug Shot of the Week: Carmel Cordray Noble
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 08, 2023
(LEX 18) — Carmel Cordray Noble wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a photo of a beautiful double rainbow in Stanton. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where the photo was taken.

