Mug Shot of the Week: Allison Ramsey

Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 19:30:07-04

Allison Ramsey is our Best of the Bluegrass Mug Shot of the Week. She wins a LEX 18 mug for sharing a spectacular sunrise she captured at Roselawn Farm in Boyle County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv.

