Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Angela Stephens

Mug Shot of the Week: Angela Stephens
IMG_3815.jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 19:30:08-04

Congratulations to Angela Stephens for being our Mug Shot of the Week! Angela wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a spectacular sunrise in Berea. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!