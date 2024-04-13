Mug Shot of the Week: Angela Stephens

Congratulations to Angela Stephens for being our Mug Shot of the Week! Angela wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a spectacular sunrise in Berea. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 19:30:08-04
Congratulations to Angela Stephens for being our Mug Shot of the Week! Angela wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a spectacular sunrise in Berea. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.