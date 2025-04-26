Mug Shot of the Week: Carole Ramsey

Congratulations to Carole Ramsey on being our Mug Shot of the Week! Carole wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo of a beautiful sunrise in Waco in Madison County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.
Posted
and last updated
Congratulations to Carole Ramsey on being our Mug Shot of the Week! Carole wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo of a beautiful sunrise in Waco in Madison County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.