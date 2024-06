Congratulations to Chris Cavanaugh, aka Mad Hiker, our Mug Shot of the Week winner! Chris captured a stunning sunset over the Green River Lake Dam in Taylor County. This dramatic photo showcases the beauty of Kentucky's landscapes. If you have a photo that captures the essence of the Bluegrass, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for a chance to be featured and win an L-E-X 18 coffee mug.

