Mug Shot of the Week: Crystal Owens

Crystal Owens wins an LEX 18 mug for a photo she took of a beautiful wintry scene on Old Pumphouse Road in Somerset. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 19:30:06-05
Crystal Owens wins an LEX 18 mug for a photo she took of a beautiful wintry scene on Old Pumphouse Road in Somerset. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.