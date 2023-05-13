Mug Shot of the Week: Dr. Michael Huang

Our Mug Shot of the Week is from Dr. Michael Huang. The owner of Michael Huang Photography captured an amazing photo of Mage winning Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week and win an LEX 18 coffee mug.
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 19:30:10-04
