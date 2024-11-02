Watch Now
Mug Shot of the Week: Eric Baldwin

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Eric Baldwin. He wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a beautiful photo he took of a sunrise in Boonesboro in Madison County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be featured in an upcoming show.

