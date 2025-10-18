Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Hannah Duncan

botb mug shot.png
Hannah Duncan
botb mug shot.png
Posted
and last updated

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Hannah Duncan. Hannah wins a Best of the Bluegrass mug for a beautiful photo she took in Flemingsburg. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week. Be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!