Mug Shot of the Week: Hannah Pendleton

Our Mug Shot of the Week is from Hannah Pendleton. Hannah wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo of a stunning sunrise in Dunnville. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.

