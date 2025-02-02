Mug Shot of the Week: Heather Irvine

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Heather Irvine. Heather wins an LEX mug for her photograph of her short yearling, Tater Tot, taken at her barn in Paris. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
Posted
and last updated
Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Heather Irvine. Heather wins an LEX mug for her photograph of her short yearling, Tater Tot, taken at her barn in Paris. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.