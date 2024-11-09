Watch Now
Mug Shot of the Week: Holly Rush

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Holly Rush. She wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo she took at the Rock Bridge Trail in the Red River Gorge. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.

