Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Jennifer McCullough

Mug Shot
msotw.png
Posted
and last updated

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Jennifer McCullough. Jennifer wins a Best of the Bluegrass mug for her beautiful photo she took at Mill Creek Lake in Slade, Kentucky. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!