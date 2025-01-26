Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Jennifer Murphy

jennifermurphy.jfif
Posted
and last updated

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Jennifer Murphy. She wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo of a wintry scene in Frenchburg. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!