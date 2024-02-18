Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Jessica May Davidson

Posted at 7:30 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 19:30:06-05

Our Mug Shot of the Week is from Jessica May Davidson. She wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a wintry scene in Kirksville in Madison County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week and be featured on Best of the Bluegrass.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!