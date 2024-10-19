Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Karen Mundy

Karen Mundy.png
Karen Mundy
Karen Mundy.png
Posted
and last updated

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Karen Mundy. She wins an LEX 18 mug for her beautiful photo of fog on the Kentucky River. Email your photos to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!