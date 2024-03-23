Mug shot of the week: Katie Marks

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Katie Marks. She wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo that shows the cherry blossoms blooming at Lexington Cemetery. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 19:30:11-04
