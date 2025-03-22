Mug Shot of the Week: Kendra Bush

(LEX 18) — Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Kendra Bush. Kendra wins an LEX 18 mug for a beautiful photo she took at Elk View in Breathitt County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your first and last name and where you took the photo.
Posted
and last updated
(LEX 18) — Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Kendra Bush. Kendra wins an LEX 18 mug for a beautiful photo she took at Elk View in Breathitt County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your first and last name and where you took the photo.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.