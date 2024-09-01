Watch Now
Mug shot of the week: Laura Redmon

thumbnail_MUG SHOT 9-1-24 LAURA REDMON FRANKFORT.jpg
Laura Redmon<br/>
Laura Redmon wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo she took at the Salato Center Game Farm in Franklin County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and we may feature it in an upcoming show.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

