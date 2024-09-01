Mug shot of the week: Laura Redmon

Laura Redmon wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo she took at the Salato Center Game Farm in Franklin County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
Posted
Laura Redmon wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo she took at the Salato Center Game Farm in Franklin County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.