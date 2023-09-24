Watch Now
Mug Shot of the Week: Mary Reed Runyon

Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 09:30:08-04

Our Mug Shot of the Week is from Mary Reed Runyon. She shared a photo of hummingbirds feeding in Hatfield in Pike County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be featured on Best of the Bluegrass and win an LEX 18 mug.

