Mug Shot of the Week: Michael Huang

Congratulations to our Mug Shot of the Week winner, Dr. Michael Huang! In addition to being a physician, Dr. Huang is also a talented photographer who covered Kentucky Derby 151 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. He wins an LEX 18 mug for his photo of Sovereignty crossing the finish line on May 3, 2025. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.

