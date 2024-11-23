Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Mike Lefferts

Mike Lefferts.png
Posted
and last updated

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Mike Lefferts. He wins an LEX 18 mug for his photo of the moon in Lexington. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!