Mug Shot of the Week Oct 28

Congratulations to Tammy Massie, our Mug Shot of the Week winner! She wins an LEX 18 mug for this photo she took at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. If you have taken a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week and be featured on Best of the Bluegrass.

