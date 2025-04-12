Mug Shot of the Week: Priscilla Miller

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Priscilla Miller. Priscilla wins an LEX 18 mug for her photo of a sunrise in Stanford. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week. Be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.
