Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Samantha McFerron

Mug Shot of the Week: Samantha McFerron
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jul 01, 2024

Congratulations to Samantha McFerron, our Mug Shot of the Week winner! Samantha captured a vibrant sunset over a hayfield in Nancy, KY. This stunning photo showcases the beauty of Kentucky’s landscapes. If you have a photo that captures the essence of the Bluegrass, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for a chance to be featured and win an L-E-X 18 coffee mug.

Additional Information:
Winner: Samantha McFerron
Photo: Sunset over a hayfield in Nancy, KY
Email for Submissions: bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!