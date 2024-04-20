Mug Shot of the Week: Sami Jo Davidson

Congratulations to Sami Jo Davidson on being our Mug Shot of the Week winner! Sami Jo wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a beautiful sunset overlooking their farm in Cynthiana. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 19:30:05-04
Congratulations to Sami Jo Davidson on being our Mug Shot of the Week winner! Sami Jo wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a beautiful sunset overlooking their farm in Cynthiana. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.