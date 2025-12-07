Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mug Shot of the Week: Talon Rice
Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Talon Rice. Talon wins a Best of the Bluegrass mug for his photo he took while waterfowl hunting in Winchester. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week. Be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.

