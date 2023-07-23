Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Mug Shot of the Week: Tommy Ray

Mug Shot of the Week: Tommy Ray
MUG SHOT OF THE WEEK 7-22.jpg
Posted at 8:28 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 20:28:54-04

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Tommy Ray. He shared a photo of a beautiful Kentucky cloud that he took in Bethlehem in Henry County. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv for your chance to be our Mug Shot of the Week and win an LEX 18 mug.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!