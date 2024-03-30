Mug Shot of the Week: Virginia Kahmann

Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Virginia Kahmann. Virginia wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a photo that she says shows her husband and daughter bonding at a spring bonfire in Versailles. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 19:30:08-04
Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Virginia Kahmann. Virginia wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a photo that she says shows her husband and daughter bonding at a spring bonfire in Versailles. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.