Mug Shot of the Week: Virginia Kahmann

Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 30, 2024
Our Mug Shot of the Week winner is Virginia Kahmann. Virginia wins an LEX 18 mug for sharing a photo that she says shows her husband and daughter bonding at a spring bonfire in Versailles. If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv. Please include your name and where you took the photo.

