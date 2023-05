You can enjoy live music in a beautiful setting at a Kentucky landmark.

Every Friday and Saturday night (weather permitting), Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill hosts Music on the Lawn with outdoor dining and specialty cocktails around the fire pit.

The free concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair because seating is limited.

We take you to Harrodsburg to give you a taste of this fun event.

Learn more at Music On The Lawn - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (shakervillageky.org).