The Civil War comes to life through the words of a Kentucky mother.

Josie Underwood's Civil War diary is a first-hand account of a Bowling Green family that owned slaves and opposed Abraham Lincoln, but remained loyal to the union.

Nancy Disher Baird edited Underwood's diary so it could be turned into a book.

Josie Underwood's Civil War Diary is available now at The University Press of Kentucky (kentuckypress.com)