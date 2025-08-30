Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! is coming to Lexington

20 years after Napoleon Dynamite was released in movie theaters, the cult classic comedy is making a comeback on stage. Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! is coming to the Lexington Opera House on September 17. The show includes a screening of the film and appearances by three of the original stars, Jon Heder, who played Napoleon, Jon Gries, who played Uncle Rico, and Efren Ramirez, who had the role of Pedro. Heder joins Jennifer Palumbo to take viewers behind the scenes of the show that is touring the country.

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

When: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street

Tickets: Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! | Central Bank Center

