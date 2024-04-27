National campaign highlights equine safety

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) has a new national campaign, Safety Runs First, to promote the sport's commitment to safety, welfare and integrity. It highlights reforms being made in the sport of Thoroughbred racing including new track surface and veterinary protocols. Jennifer Palumbo visits Keeneland Race Course in Lexington to talk to Keeneland CEO and NTRA Chair Shannon Arvin. Learn more at Safety Runs First.

