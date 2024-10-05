Watch Now
National Drive Electric Week

National Drive Electric Week: National Drive Electric Week,  September 27 through October 6, 2024, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness about the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. If you are thinking about going electric, you can learn more at the Ride and Drive Event in Lexington. Daniel Lowry, media relations manager and spokesperson for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities, talks about the benefits of going electric. For more information, visit Electric vehicles & charging stations | LG&E and KU (lge-ku.com).                                                                                                                     
When: Saturday, October 5, 2024, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Where: The Summit at Fritz Farm in the parking lot behind J. Alexander's 
Website: National Drive Electric Week • Lexington NDEW Ride and Drive Event • Lexington, KY • Oct 05, 2024

