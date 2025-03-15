March is National Kidney Month, a time to bring awareness to kidney health and kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease affects nearly 40 million American adults. In 2016, 750,000 Americans required dialysis or a kidney transplant. Jennifer Vaughan, a nurse practitioner with Lex Kidney Care, shares tips to keep your kidneys healthy.
