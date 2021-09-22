Watch
Naturopathic Housecalls brings holistic medicine right to your door

Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 22, 2021
Cleaning up your diet and focusing on your health has never been easier. Naturopathic Housecalls takes a holistic approach and bring the healing right to you. Founder Dr. Lori Rivera shares her approach to help people get healthy and stay on track. You can call her at (502) 353-8003 or visit her website, https://www.naturopathichousecalls.com/.

