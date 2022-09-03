Watch Now
New African-American ballet troupe in Lexington

A new group of dancers in Lexington is setting the stage for future ballerinas.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Sep 03, 2022
A new group of dancers in Lexington is setting the stage for future ballerinas. The African American Ballet Troupe's mission is to make sure everyone has a chance to dance. AABT is looking for new members and has plans for future performances including The Nutcracker. Learn more on their Facebook page (1) African American Ballet Troupe | Facebook.

