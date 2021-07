A new book tells the story of an old industry in the Bluegrass state.

"Kentucky Moonshine" shines a light on the illicit side of the distilling industry, from the history of moonshining to the production.

University Press of Kentucky has updated the book with help from Wes Berry, who writes the foreword.

"Kentucky Moonshine" will be released on October 12th. You can pre-order it at kentuckypress.com.