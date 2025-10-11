A new book uncorks bourbon's rich history in Woodford County. In "As the Crow Flies: How Kentucky Whiskey Went Straight," author and historian Chuck Edwards explores the documented origins of bourbon in Woodford and Franklin Counties and challenges popular myths. Edwards invites readers to rethink what they thought they knew about the people and places that shaped the spirit.

Chuck Edwards, author and owner of Neat KY Tours, and Jerry Daniels, owner of Stone Fences Tours, join Jennifer Palumbo.