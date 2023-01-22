New boutique hotel and restaurant open in Bardstown

There is a new place to stay, play and dine along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Bardstown Motor Lodge and Toogie's Table have just opened in Bardstown.

The property is the first in a series of boutique hotels that the Common Bond Hotel Collection is developing with future locations in Louisville and Frankfort.

The mid-century inspired property features a swimming pool, poolside bar, fire pits, and more.

You can enjoy a delicious dinner and drinks at Toogie's Table which celebrates the flavors of the Bluegrass.

Craig Pishotti, co-founder of Common Bond Hotel Collection, Mike Wajda, culinary director of Common Bond Hotel Collection, and Alex Fitzgerald, mixologist at Toogie's Table



Wajda shares the "Quick Stop Meat Pie at Toogie's Table" and Fitzgerald makes the Bardstown Yacht Club cocktails.

The Bardstown Motor Lodge and Toogie's Table are located at 418 East Stephen Foster Avenue by My Old Kentucky Home.

For more information, call (502) 275-0890 and make reservations at https://www.bardstownmotorlodge.com/.

QUICK STOP MEAT PIE AT TOOGIE'S TABLE

Mike Wajda

4 Russet potatoes

3 Cloves garlic

4 Sprigs Thyme

1 Small head of broccoli cut into florets

1lb Jake’s Country Sausage

To Taste Salt

6 sheets Your favorite pie dough (homemade or store-bought)

3 Egg yolks

Method

1. Using a medium stock pot, add- potatoes, thyme, garlic, and enough cold water to cover. Slowly bring to a simmer and cook until fork tender.

2. On a grill or hot cast iron pan, char the broccoli and set aside.

3. Remove cooked potatoes from water and cooked garlic. Discard the water and thyme.

4. Lightly mash the potato and cooked garlic together with a fork.

5. In a skillet brown the sausage until cooked through.

6. Fold together sausage, potato filling, and charred broccoli, then allow to cool.

7. Form 10, golf ball size portions of the mixture and keep cold.

8. On a floured surface, lay out your pie dough and cut using a ring mold- 20 each 4” rounds, keeping them cold.

9. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush the rounds as you go.

10. Place the mixture on top of the brushed round, followed by a top round, and crimp together using a fork, repeating the process until all rounds are done.

11. Brush the completed meat pies with egg yolk wash to bake or freeze for a later date.

12. Bake in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

13. Serve with your favorite beer mustard and pickled vegetables.

14. Step 14 – Forget all of this nonsense and make a reservation at Toogie’s Table!

BARDSTOWN YACHT CLUB AT TOOGIE'S TABLE

Alex Fitzgerald, Mixologist

1 oz. Makers Mark

0.75 Sorel Hibiscus Liqueur

0.5 oz. Ginger honey syrup

0.75 oz. Lemon juice

3 dashes Honey bitters

Prosecco

Excluding Prosecco, combine all ingredients and shake vigorously until chilled. Pour into a champagne flute and then top with Prosecco. Peel and express a lemon swath, then drop into the glass as a garnish. Sip and enjoy!