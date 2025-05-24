New entertainment space opens in Frankfort

Monte Carlo Venue is a new community space in Frankfort that can help you create memorable experiences for your special events. It offers everything you need to host gatherings, celebrations, and cultural events. You can learn more about the family-owned business at its upcoming Fiesta Expo. You can shop for dresses for everything from baptisms to weddings, watch fashion shows with women and men's styles, meet with party and wedding vendors, and more.

Monte Carlo Venue

Eastwood Shopping Center

260 Versailles Road, Frankfort

Phone: (859) 420-2025

Website: HOME

Fiesta Expo 2025

When: Saturday, May 31 from 12:00-6:00pm and Sunday, June 1 from 12:00-7:00pm

Website: FIESTA EXPO 2025