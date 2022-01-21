New job training program at Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is teaming up with Bluegrass Community and Technical College for a program called LifeLaunch Ignite. It provides job skills and career training to adults ages 18-24. For more information, call (502) 585-5221 or email contactus@goodwillky.org. You can also visit their website, https://www.goodwillky.org/programs/#1599155591979-0ba941f9-9f30.