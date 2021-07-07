New TV series 'The Home' set in the Bluegrass

A new TV comedy series is being filmed in the Bluegrass. 'The Home' is inspired by Darren Zancan's time working in a nursing home. The owner and president of DMZ Productions in Richmond is also a director, writer, and actor. If you are interested in being on the show, you can email darren@dmzproductions.com.
