New TV series 'The Home' set in the Bluegrass

A new TV comedy series, "The Home," takes a closer look at what it's like living in the Bluegrass.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 07, 2021
A new TV comedy series is being filmed in the Bluegrass. 'The Home' is inspired by Darren Zancan's time working in a nursing home. The owner and president of DMZ Productions in Richmond is also a director, writer, and actor. If you are interested in being on the show, you can email darren@dmzproductions.com.

