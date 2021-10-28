Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

New Vista helps those with intellectual disabilities

items.[0].videoTitle
New Vista helps those with intellectual disabilities
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 13:57:20-04

New Vista specializes in the treatment of people with mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rachael Jones, regional director of IDD operations, explains how New Vista is helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can be more independent. Learn more about their services at their website, https://newvista.org/. You can call their 24-hour helpline at 1-800-928-8000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps