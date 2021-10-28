New Vista helps those with intellectual disabilities

New Vista specializes in the treatment of people with mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rachael Jones, regional director of IDD operations, explains how New Vista is helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can be more independent. Learn more about their services at their website, https://newvista.org/. You can call their 24-hour helpline at 1-800-928-8000.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 13:57:20-04
