New Vista shares advice for mental health, children

From not being in the classroom to being isolated from friends, the pandemic has affected children in different ways than adults. New Vista Chief Medical Officer David Hudson shares tips to help children cope. You can learn more by visiting newvista.org or calling the 24-hour helpline, 1-800-928-8000.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 14:38:29-04
