New Vista provides mental health services in central Kentucky counties

Depression is the most commonly diagnosed mental illness in the U.S. New Vista tells you how to spot the warning signs of depression and how to get help. The non-profit provides outpatient services to nearly 25,000 adults, children, and families in 17 central Kentucky counties. Each year New Vista provides $700,000 in free clinical services and takes more than 75,000 calls to its 24-Hour Helpline at 1-800-928-8000. You can learn more at newvista.org.