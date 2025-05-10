New ways for Kentucky Utilities customers to save energy and money

Kentucky Utilities has new programs designed to help customers save energy and money on their monthly bills. The peak-time rebates let customers earn cash incentives when they voluntarily reduce electric consumption after getting an alert during periods of high-energy demand. Residential rebates offer cash rebates for customers who purchase and install Energy Star-certified equipment, such as central air conditioners, heat pumps, and water heaters. The residential online audit and kit helps customers find ways to save energy in their homes, apartments, and businesses. KU and LG&E customers can sign up for the programs by using their My Account, as a guest user, or by phone. You can also learn more at Energy efficiency programs in Kentucky | LG&E and KU.