New ways of playing the Kentucky Lottery

From a record-setting Powerball prize to big bucks on scratch-off games, 2025 is turning out to be another big year for the Kentucky Lottery Corporation. President and CEO Mary Harville joins Sydney DeLong to talk about the newest games, a new partnership with the Kentucky Distillers' Association, and how the Kentucky Lottery proceeds help students pay for college. Learn more at KY Lottery | Kentucky Lottery Fueling Imagination Funding Education.

